Gary Neville tears into Premier League clubs over reported European Super League involvement

“It’s an absolute scandal”.

Gary Neville has criticised Premier League clubs for their reported involvement in proposals to form a new European Super League to rival the Champions League.

On Sunday, the Premier League and Uefa both released strongly-worded statements condemning plans to launch a breakaway competition.

The proposed European Super League would see a host of the continent’s top clubs competing in a tournament split into two groups of 10, with the top four teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stages.

The news comes on the eve of an expected announcement from Uefa regarding an expansion of the Champions League from 32 to 36 teams.

Gary Neville responds.

Premier League sextet Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and Serie A kingpins Juventus, are said to have signed up to the Super League, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of Manchester United v Burnley, Gary Neville expressed outrage at the proposed breakaway league.

“In the midst of Covid and the financial crisis for many clubs, it’s an absolute scandal,” said Neville.

“United and the rest of the Big Six clubs that have signed up for it against the Premier League should be ashamed of themselves.”

After briefly returning the focus to United’s game with Burnley, Neville further questioned the involvement of Premier League clubs.

“Are Arsenal in that? They’ve just drawn with Fulham. And Manchester United are drawing with Burnley,” he added.

“I can’t focus on the game. They should deduct all top six teams points. To do it in the season – it’s a joke.”

.@GNev2 shares his thoughts on reports of a European Super League…😳💭 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 18, 2021

Speaking during half-time in the United game, Roy Keane told Sky that the plans come down to ‘greed’ while praising Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for ‘taking a stand’.

“It comes down to money, greed. Obviously we’ve heard nothing from Fifa yet, but it doesn’t sound good.

“Let’s hope it’s stopped in its tracks because I think it is just pure greed.

“Clubs like Bayern Munich, Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but they’ve made a stand and that’s a start.”

Micah Richards also slammed the proposals as an ‘absolute disgrace’ and said a new competition would risk forgetting about the fans ‘for the sake of money’.

