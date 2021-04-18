Every word of Gary Neville’s passionate call to stop proposed European Super League

Stirring stuff from Neville.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Manchester United’s win over Burnley, Gary Neville offered an extraordinarily scathing and passionate response to news of the proposed European Super League.

Here is what Neville had to say…

“Well the reaction to it is that it’s been damned, and rightly so. I’m a Manchester United fan and have been for 40 years of my life but I’m disgusted, absolutely disgusted.

“I’m disgusted with United and Liverpool most. Liverpool pretend, like you’ll never walk alone, the people’s club, the fan’s club. Manchester United, 100 years, born out of workers around here and they’re breaking away into a league without competition, you can’t be relegated from.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and honestly we have to wrestle back the power in this country from the clubs at the top of this league and that includes my club. I’ve been calling for 12 months as part of another group for an independent regulator to bring checks and balances to stop this happening, it’s pure greed.

“They’re imposters, the owners of this club, the owners of Liverpool, owners of Chelsea, Manchester City, they’re nothing to do with football in this country, there is 100 odd years of history in this country, of fans that have lived and loved these clubs, they need protecting, the fans need protecting.

“I have benefitted from football hugely, I’ve made money out of football, I invest money into a football club. I’m not against money in football but the principles and ethos of fair competition and the rights to play the games so that Leicester win the league to go into the Champions League.

“Manchester United aren’t even in the Champions League. Arsenal aren’t even in the Champions League. Watching them earlier on today, they’re an absolute shambles of a football club at the moment. Tottenham aren’t in the Champions League and they want a God-given right to be in there.

“An absolute joke, and the time has come now, for an independent regulator to stop these clubs. Enough is enough.”

When asked by Sky Sports presenter David Jones about the motivation for clubs wanting to join the European Super League, Neville responded: “You what the motivation is, it’s greed.

“My reaction earlier on wasn’t an emotional reaction. Deduct them all points tomorrow, put them at the bottom of the league and take the money off them.

‘Bottle merchants’

“Seriously, you have got to stamp on this. It’s criminal, it’s a criminal act against football fans in this country, make no mistake about it.

“This is the biggest sport in the world, the biggest sport in this country, and it’s a criminal act against the fans, as simple as that. Deduct points, deduct their money and punish them.

“Dave, they’re bottle merchants. You never hear from the owners of these clubs, they’ve got no voice. They’ll probably hide in a few weeks and say it was nothing to do with them, ‘they’re only talking about it’.

“Seriously, in the midst of a pandemic, an economic crisis, football clubs at National League level going bust nearly, furloughing players, clubs on the edge in League One and Two, and these lot are having Zoom calls about breaking away and basically creating more greed. Joke.

‘Manchester United have acted like a small club’

David Jones added that there have been reports that the six English clubs will put out a statement at 9.30pm on Sunday night.

“Dave, they’ll be amending that statement as I speak. They’ll be amending that statement because they’ll have seen the reaction, not just of people on this channel, not just of people on social media, they’ll be backtracking down the road because they have bottle merchants this lot. Let’s make no mistake about it.

“Look at [Project] Big Picture, they bottled out of that a week later. So from my point of view, listening to this tonight, you talk about big clubs, Manchester United have acted like a small club for the last eight to ten years.

“They’ve been a small club in mentality, Arsenal have acted like a small club. Some of the other clubs in the league that are missing out there, that are actually doing really well, they act like bigger clubs.

“Honestly, being a big clubs isn’t just about having the global fanbase, it’s about acting proper at the right time.

“I heard Roy at half-time, and to be fair I don’t know this, have Bayern Munich said they’re not part of it?”

Jones: “Not at the moment. PSG, if you’re talking about the biggest clubs in Europe that aren’t involved.

“It’s the big six in England, plus the other three in Spain and the big three in Italy as well, so no PSG, no Bayern Munich.”

Neville: “Well Bayern Munich, I have always thought were a decent club when I was playing against them.

“I’d like to think that Manchester United, Liverpool, stand there in the face of this and say ‘something’s not right here, let’s collaborate with the game to get a better competition, a better Champions League’.

“I’m not against the sort of modernisation of competitions, competitions have moved forward over the last 100 years. I’m not for everything standing still, but this is a grab. Absolute grab at a time, the timing is hideous.

“What world are these people living in? To think of this at this moment in time.”

Jones: “Could it perhaps be that they don’t feel any loyalty to this country and these leagues.”

Neville: “Dave, honestly I just capture what you’ve just said. They’ve got no loyalty to this country and to these leagues. Enough is enough. You’ve just hit the nail on the head there. There isn’t a football fan in this country that won’t be seething listening to this conversation and these announcements.

“Manchester United fans, Roy loves United, I love United, Micah [Richards] loves Manchester City, this is disowning your own club. I mean seriously, how could you even think to come and watch a Super League when you’ve left 14 clubs in the Premier League behind to play against each other.

“Your Championship clubs dead, your EFL 1 and 2 clubs dead, the National League, the pyramid system that you’ve fought, gone because of six clubs. Absolutely embarrassing, it’s never going to happen.

“Let them break away but punish them. The six clubs that have signed, they should be punished, massive fines, points deductions, take the titles off them, who cares. Give the titles to Burnley, Fulham. Let Fulham stay up, relegate United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“It’s them three clubs to be fair that are the history of this country, they should suffer the most. Yep, Chelsea, City, new money in the game, they’ve come forward, I’m not happy about them either. Tottenham, I’m not that bothered about them.

“United, Liverpool and Arsenal should know better. The history and tradition that runs through those clubs is absolutely enormous. I value it, but I tell you what they leave a lot to be desired at this moment in time.

“Liverpool Football Club, I mean seriously. I don’t have a great relationship with them, I don’t like them, they don’t like me, but the one thing I always thought about them was that they had honesty, integrity, they would look after their people, look after their own. That’s gone, forget that. If they sign that letter, they’re as bad as the rest of them.”

