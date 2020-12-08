Gary Neville shares angry reaction to Mina Raiola comments about Paul Pogba leaving Man United

The timing was certainly interesting.

Gary Neville has called on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to distance himself from comments made by his agent Mino Raiola about his Old Trafford future.

On Monday, the eve of United’s crunch Champions League clash away to RB Leipzig, Raiola told Tuttosport that Pogba’s United career was ‘over’ and that he would be looking to find the Frenchman a new club in January.

Pogba is yet to speak publicly on Raiola’s comments, which have created major media storm for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during preparations for the club’s biggest game of the season so far.

Not the first time Raiola has done this – Neville

And Neville was far from pleased to read Raiola’s remarks.

“Raiola – It’s happened many times before,” former United defender Neville wrote on Twitter.

“However surely Paul knew he was making this announcement? If he wasn’t aware then we should see a quote from him very soon correcting his agent.

“Finally to do this ahead of Leipzig and the Man(chester) Derby is terrible timing for the Team.”

Pogba is under contract at United until 2022. Signed in 2016 for a then world-record £89m, the Frenchman has not been the transformative presence the club had envisaged when they forked up that unprecedented sum to prise him away from Juventus.

This season, Pogba’s form and fitness have been impacted after contracting coronavirus in August.

The 27-year-old has started only five of United’s 10 Premier League games and gave away costly penalties in defeats by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Pogba did, however, bag his first league goal of the season in Saturday’s comeback 3-1 win over West Ham United, curling home a superb leveller to spark United’s second-half resurgence at the London Stadium.

To further anger Solskjaer, Raiola aimed a non-Pogba related dig at the Norwegian by saying that the United boss should try to figure out how best to use Pogba instead of ‘talking about’ Erling Braut Haaland, who chose Borussia Dortmund over a move to Old Trafford in January.

“Haaland is like (Zlatan Ibrahimovic) when he was 20,” said Raiola.

“Solskjaer is a good guy but he was wrong when he said that Erling is like (Romelu) Lukaku.

“It would be better if Solskjaer thought about finding a way to make Pogba play like a champion, instead of talking about Haaland.”

