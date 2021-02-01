‘Frank was part of that group’ – Gary Neville cites AVB sacking while discussing Lampard dismissal

“I hope he’s pragmatic about it.”

Gary Neville believes Frank Lampard should be the ‘least of all surprised’ over Chelsea’s decision to sack him, given his role in ‘trying to get’ Andre Villas-Boas out of Stamford Bridge in 2012.

Lampard was last week relieved of his duties and replaced by former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.

And, while some observers have expressed an opinion that Lampard should have been given more time to coax the best out of his fleet of summer recruits, Neville reckons the former midfielder knows how ‘brutal’ the Blues can be regarding managerial changes.

Neville on Lampard departure.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said: “I think because of the rumours that had come out of Stamford Bridge and the media before, it wasn’t really a shock. I thought initially he would get more time, just to let them settle in but you can’t be surprised at Chelsea.

“I go back to, Martin I think you were there, in Napoli eight or nine years ago, when Villas-Boas had picked a team in the afternoon of a Champions League game, and he left out Frank Lampard, Michael Essien and another big player at that time.

“And I remember the Chelsea players at that time ringing up members of the media and trying to get him out. And Frank was part of that group.

“And it has been really a brutal football club for managers for many, many years, and Frank’s suffered that brutality last week, so he should be the least of all surprised because he’s seen it when he’s been at the club when Villas-Boas was sacked, Scolari, and all the rest of them have come and gone.”

‘He will be hurt and disappointed’

Neville went on to say that ‘every’ Chelsea manager would feel as though they have been prematurely dismissed and that he did not ‘shed a tear’ for Lampard because he feels his former England teammate has made more progress than other English managers have at this stage of their careers.

“He will be hurt and disappointed,” said Neville.

“But I hope he’s pragmatic about it. In the sense that it’s not a reflection upon him in the sense that every manager at Chelsea gets sacked before they think they should.

“They don’t get the time they think they should. That’s what happens. It is a club that has a model that has worked and he knows that model.

“For me, I never shed a tear for Frank the other day. Sometimes I feel sorry for managers, but I think Frank has had a massive experience.

“He has had a great experience at Derby, he has had a great experience at Chelsea, and where he is at now in his managerial career, is that he is a lot further ahead than most English managers have been, and that’s a real positive.”

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, gary neville