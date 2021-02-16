Gary Neville reveals the two goals that stick in his mind as ‘massive learning experiences’

Share and Enjoy !

There were plenty of Manchester United fans who felt aggrieved after watching their side’s 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday.

While some were incensed by the referee failing to award Harry Maguire a penalty after the United captain went down under Semi Ajayi’s challenge, others were furious that the Baggies’ early goal had been allowed to stand.

West Brom took the lead at the Hawthorns after just 83 seconds when Mbaye Diagne outmuscled Victor Lindelof before heading past David de Gea.

Some sections of United’s fanbase asked why Diagne had not been penalised for having his hands all over the Swedish centre-back.

One man who did not feel as though it was a foul, however, was Gary Neville.

On Monday Night Football, Neville explained the crucial shortcoming in United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred centre-back pairing of Lindelof and Maguire.

Lindelof reminds Neville of his own centre-back experience

Neville highlighted the United defenders’ failure to shift higher up before the ball comes into the box.

“If they don’t start doing it, they’ll never get to a point whereby they’ll win the league,” said Neville.

The former right-back proceeded to say that ‘it was never a foul’ while discussing Diagne’s attempts to shrug Lindelof out of the way.

Neville admitted that he ‘felt’ for Lindelof and that his failed attempt to stop Diagne reminded him of his own harrowing experiences while playing in the centre of a United defence.

“When I played centre-back for United, 10 or 15 games a season, there was always a game where, physically, I couldn’t handle it,” he recalled.

The first goal came early in Neville’s career when United beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 in December 1994. Neville was comfortably outjumped by Les Ferdinand while contesting for a cross at the far post.

As Ferdinand wheeled away in celebration, Neville could be seen kicking the ball back into the net in frustration.

The second goal came much later in Neville’s career, but while he was much more experienced, he was no match for another iconic Premier League striker.

In January 2002, United beat Newcastle 3-1 at Old Trafford but Neville was again haunted by a ball into the box.

“Shearer knew what he was doing,” explained Neville.

“He was a similar height to Les Ferdinand. I think Lindelof finds himself in this position quite a bit. I’m not tight enough to him and I’m done.”

United return to action on Thursday when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 32. With Eric Bailly fit again, the club’s supporters will eagerly anticipate team news ahead of that game to see who partners Maguire at the heart of Solskjaer’s defence.

