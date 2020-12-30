Gary Neville disagrees with proposed Premier League ‘circuit-breaker’ as Allardyce backs two-week break

“This virus isn’t going anywhere in 2-4 weeks.”

Gary Neville has suggested that a two-week Premier League ‘circuit-breaker’ is not the right move for football because “this virus isn’t going anywhere.”

Premier League clubs have reportedly explored a potential hiatus following confirmed Covid cases at Manchester City, Arsenal, Sheffield United, Fulham and West Brom.

Manchester City’s trip to Everton on Monday night was called off due to an outbreak while Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Fulham on Wednesday evening is at risk of being postponed due to positive cases at the Craven Cottage club.

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce backed a ‘circuit-breaker’ as daily coronavirus cases hit a record high of 53,125 on Tuesday.

“When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus [so] we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break,” said Allardyce.

“I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do is catch Covid. I’m very concerned for myself and football in general. If that’s what needs to be done we need to do it.”

Neville expresses his view However, Neville does not agree with Allardyce with the Sky Sports pundit claiming that football has proved its ability to operate safely within the current covid-dominated landscape. “Football has proven through the last 6 months it can operate safely,” said Neville. “It was right to be cautious and concerned through the first lockdown when the virus was new and unknown. It shouldn’t stop now in my opinion. “This virus isn’t going anywhere in 2-4 weeks!! Football has proven through the last 6 months it can operate safely. It was right to be cautious and concerned through the first lockdown when the virus was new and unknown. It shouldn’t stop now in my opinion . This virus isn’t going anywhere in 2-4 weeks!! https://t.co/7hG9WtnvWP — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 30, 2020 Speaking following his side’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Tuesday, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was unsure whether or not a two-week break would make ‘a big change.’ “It’s not something I’ve thought about a lot and we as a club, a group and our players have been really good following protocols and rules,”said Solskjaer. “That’s part of the job here. We as clubs follow protocols we’re given. I can’t see the benefit in having a break – when are we going to play the games? “We all know it’s so difficult, but if you just stop more games I don’t think that’s going to make a big, big change. It might be a longer one, so when do we finish the season?”

Read More About: gary neville, Premier League, sam allardyce