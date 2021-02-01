Microphones picked up Gary Neville’s whispered Cavani comment during Man United’s draw with Arsenal

Cavani was unable to fire United to three points against Arsenal.

Manchester United lost ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday after being held to a 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Both sides missed chances to take all three points as they played out their first scoreless draw since February 2014.

United’s most presentable goalscoring opportunities fell to Edinson Cavani, who was unable to find his clinical streak on a frustrating afternoon for the Uruguayan.

Towards the end of the game, Cavani could be seen talking to David Luiz during a stoppage in play.

“One is from Brazil, the other is from Uruguay. It looks quite friendly doesn’t it,” said Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler.

Immediately after Tyler’s remark, Gary Neville could be heard whispering to the veteran commentator.

“They were at Paris Saint-Germain together,” said Neville. “Paris Saint-Germain. At PSG they played together.”

Gary Neville whispering to Martin Tyler reminding him that David Luis and Cavani played at PSG together pic.twitter.com/7uBUceCOEy — Aaron West (@AaronWesti) January 30, 2021

Luiz and Cavani spent two seasons playing together at PSG, winning the league and cup double in both the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

Luiz returned to Chelsea in 2016 before making the switch to London rivals Arsenal in 2019.

Cavani remained in the French capital until 2020, ending his seven-year stint at the Parc des Princes with 200 goals in 301 appearances before joining United.

Despite the South American drawing a blank against Arsenal, Neville said he feels as though Cavani will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice striker during the second half of the season.

Cavani has made an impact this season with Anthony Martial struggling to rediscover his best form.

“I think Ole has been quite consistent, in the big games this is the team that he plays,” said Neville.

“One change that I think will be permanent, Cavani has proved himself in the last few months. I think he has made that spot his own and this is the team that Ole goes to.”

