Gary Neville explains why he’s been ‘annoyed’ by Gareth Bale at Spurs this season

Bale has failed to impress since returning to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid.

It is fair to say, at this stage, that Gareth Bale’s return to Tottenham Hotspur has fallen flat.

When Spurs announced that they were bringing Bale back on loan from Real Madrid for the season, while there was an acceptance that he would struggle to emulate his stunning form prior to moving to Spain, there was also a great deal of excitement.

Spurs fans hoped that, if Bale were to maintain his fitness, he would combine with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to form one of the most devastating attacking lines in the Premier League.

And while Kane and Son have both enjoyed stellar seasons, Bale has failed to live up to the hype.

Having fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane at Madrid, the Welshman now finds himself at odds with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Bale has managed just seven Premier League appearances on his Spurs return, two of which have been starts.

Last week, Mourinho hit out at Bale for his ‘totally wrong’ Instagram post that ‘contradicted with reality’ after the winger posted about having a great training session.

And, speaking on Monday Night Football, Gary Neville discussed Mourinho, Bale and Dele Alli, who has also found himself on the fringes at Spurs this season.

Neville insisted that Mourinho does not need to ‘pander’ to either player before explaining why he has been left annoyed by Bale this season.

“Is he going to bring Dele Alli and Bale around?,” said Neville of Mourinho.

“I’m not saying he has to pander to these players because, to be honest with you, Bale has annoyed me all season just watching him smile on the bench.

“And Alli to be fair, I worked with him with England, I think he’s a brilliant talent but he should be doing a lot more.

“I want a lot more from him, he’s an outstanding player, come on.

“Deliver on a great career. There’s a reason why his career is doing what it’s doing at the moment, it’s not just Mourinho. Dele’s got to get hold of it himself.”

Gary Neville: “Gareth Bale’s wound me up all season watching him smile on the bench, Dele Alli should be doing a lot more, there’s a reason why his career is doing what it’s doing, it’s not just Jose Mourinho.” #THFC pic.twitter.com/I7Csm4FDNC — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) February 15, 2021

Focusing on a different area of Tottenham’s struggling squad (they’ve now lost five of their last six games in all competitions and have slipped to ninth in the league table), Jamie Carragher said Spurs’ defence and goalkeeper are ‘nowhere near good enough’ to hold on to leads.

