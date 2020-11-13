Wales caretaker boss responds to ‘Gareth Bale watching golf on his laptop’ claims

Wales’ scoreless friendly draw with the United States did not seem to have Gareth Bale’s undivided attention.

International breaks can be a right old slog to get through. Just when you’re starting to enjoy the Premier League and Champions League, BAM – they hit you with two weeks of internationals.

This season’s windows have been particularly excruciating. At the time of writing, we’re yet to see Ireland win while the only definitive conclusion we can draw about Stephen Kenny’s side is that they won’t be playing at the Euros next summer.

And it seems as though the boredom of friendlies has gotten to Gareth Bale.

Bale is expected to feature for Wales against Ireland on Sunday and so was rested for his country’s scoreless friendly draw with the United States on Thursday evening.

The 31-year-old was then spotted in the stands at the Liberty Stadium with his laptop.

And while Wales host Ireland in just a couple of days, it seems unlikely that Bale was watching England ease the Boys in Green aside at Wembley, trying to gauge potential gaps in the Irish armour for him to exploit.

No, it seems more likely that Bale was tuning into the opening round of The Masters given his love of golf.

However, Wales caretaker boss Robert Page claims he was not bothered by suggestions that his star man might have been watching Tiger Woods strut his stuff around Augusta.

“I don’t know what the players not in the squad were up to,” said Page.

“There are no problems at all. Balo’s here, he’s in the dressing room with the lads beforehand and making sure that everyone’s in the right frame of mind.

“He is probably the fittest he has been and we will benefit from that.

One million per cent chance that is The Masters Gareth Bale is watching pic.twitter.com/J1705KBDX6 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 12, 2020

“It’s great to have him playing week-in week-out and the way Tottenham have built him up to full fitness.”

Bale might be cursing this international break more than the rest of us. He obviously knows this already, but the Wales-Ireland match kicks off at 5pm on Sunday, just as the final round of the Masters is heating up.

Maybe he can attach an iPhone to his wrist and awe at Bryson DeChambeau’s gargantuan drives as he’s breezing past the Irish defence?

