Highly-rated French defender says he has no regrets about turning down Man United offer

“It was the right choice.”

Manchester United endured a frustrating summer transfer window ahead of the current season.

Up until deadline day, Donny van de Beek was the only arrival through the doors at Old Trafford, but not for a lack of trying on United’s part.

The club chased Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho all summer, but with United refusing to meet the German club’s valuation, a deal never materialised.

Badiashile bid.

And while a deadline-day trolley dash brought Edinson Cavani, Facundo Pellistri and Alex Telles to the club, with Amad Diallo arriving in January, the Red Devils failed to recruit a new centre-back, which was surprising given Chris Smalling’s departure to Roma.

However, it turns out that United did indeed try to secure competition for Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the form of Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile.

The 19-year-old, who made his Monaco debut under Thierry Henry in November 2018, showed signs of promise at the principality club last term, which attracted an offer from Old Trafford.

Badiashile, however, was not keen on moving to England so early in his Monaco career, and has been speaking about the decision to knock back the Red Devils.

“It was the right choice, first off is I have not enjoyed good seasons since I have been at Monaco,” Badiashile told RMC via Get French Football News.

“We played to stay up and so now I am really experiencing the top of the table and I think that continuing with the club that formed me was the right decision and this is being proved by the season that we are having.”

“No, not at all,” added the France under-21 international when asked if he had regrets about turning down the move.

After missing out on Badiashile, United have struggled at the back this season, conceding 32 goals in 25 Premier League games.

In stark contrast, league leaders Manchester City have looked imperious with £61million signing Ruben Dias at the heart of their defence.

According to recent reports, a new centre-back is at the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer wishlist. Whether they revive their interest in Badiashile, however, remains to be seen.

