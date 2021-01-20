Frank Lampard gives brutally honest answer to question about Chelsea future

“Some things are beyond my control.”

Under-fire Chelsea manager Frank Lampard last night offered an honest assessment of his current position after watching his side fall to their latest defeat.

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by table-topping Leicester City at the King Power Stadium with Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison both scoring first-half goals for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

While Chelsea enjoyed plenty of possession, they were unable to fashion enough clear-cut opportunities to trouble the Leicester defence as Lampard’s side suffered their sixth league defeat of the season, leaving them in eighth place.

Lampard on Chelsea future

And Lampard was searingly honest when asked about his future as Chelsea boss following the game.

“It intensified for me a while ago,” he said.

“Expectations at this club are high. It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there.

“Some things are always beyond your control. That I can’t answer.”

Clearly deflated and frustrated by his side’s performance, Lampard also tore into his players during his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“Beaten by the better team. They were sharper than us, ran more than us and they looked in form – we looked out of form.

“There were quite a lot of moments where our sharpness wasn’t there, those are moments you have to dig in and the basics are important like running and sprinting and we didn’t do that.

“The most disappointing thing is to come here and lose the game but the basics off the ball are important. The game on the ball was a bit slow at times but it was okay, we created a few opportunities and I thought it was a penalty but I’m not going to lean on those things. We weren’t good enough.

“We won against Fulham without playing brilliant, from that we come and lose a game so it’s a small step backwards.

“I am worried about the slump – from the form we were in to get so quickly into the form we’re now in and we’ve had some wins but five losses in eight isn’t where we want to be.”

Chelsea are next in action on Sunday when they host Luton in the FA Cup before welcoming Wolves to Stamford Bridge in their next league outing three days later.

