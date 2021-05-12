Frank Lampard reportedly the favourite to succeed Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in January.

Frank Lampard has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, according to The Telegraph.

Hodgson’s current contract at Selhurst Park is due to expire in the summer and the Eagles are mulling over whether to extend the former England manager’s deal or offer Lampard a return to the Premier League.

Hodgson, 73, has been at the Palace helm since 2017, leading the club to their highest ever points total (49) in a Premier League season in 2018/19.

Frank Lampard and Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in January and is reportedly not interested in taking over as England Under-21 boss.

As per the Telegraph’s report, Lampard is more concerned with resurrecting his Premier League managerial career after a difficult end to his time at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that Lampard is ahead of both Burnley manager Sean Dyche and former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe in Palace’s list of targets.

After leaving Chelsea in January, Lampard said it had been an ‘honour’ to lead the club but expressed disappointment at not being given more time to take the Blues ‘to the next level’.

“It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea,” he said. “It is a club that has been a big part of my life for so long.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months I hope they know what that means to me.

“When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

Tuchel on Lampard: “You can only arrive in a final of the Champions League if you make it through the group stage. Frank had a great record in the group stages. He laid the foundations for us to arrive in the finals and I will never forget it.” pic.twitter.com/TLSTpFoesA — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 11, 2021

“I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club.

“I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring them to the next level.

“I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, the players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication. Especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.

“I wish the team and club every success for the future.”

Chelsea’s fortunes have since been revived by Thomas Tuchel, who has led the club into the FA Cup and Champions League finals and is on the verge of securing their place in the top four.

Prior to his Chelsea appointment in 2019, Lampard spent the 2018/19 campaign in charge of Derby County, who he led to the Championship play-off final, losing to Aston Villa.

Read More About: Chelsea, crystal palace, frank lampard, roy hodgson