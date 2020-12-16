Alex Ferguson recalls Paul Scholes’ ‘blunt’ advice about Ruud van Nistelrooy problem

“Always in one line.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy is rightly remembered for one thing: goals. When the Dutchman arrived at Manchester United in 2001, he was eager to make up for lost time.

United had been due to sign him in 2000 only for a failed medical to push the deal back 12 months.

When he finally did grace Old Trafford, it soon became clear why United had been so determined to sign him.

In his first season, he scored 36 goals and comfortably surpassed that haul in his second campaign with 44 as United reclaimed the Premier League title from Arsenal.

Van Nistelrooy may not have been as skilful as Thierry Henry, or as speedy as Michael Owen, but when it came to putting the ball in the back of the net, few could match him.

It took him just two-and-a-half years to reach 100 United goals. He set a record by scoring in 10 consecutive Premier League games (which was broken by Jamie Vardy in 2015).

In total, he scored 150 goals in 219 games for the club; his 0.68 goals per game ratio was better than Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law.

However, after three goal-filled season seasons at Old Trafford, things began to turn sour for Van Nistelrooy.

His 2004/05 campaign was ravaged by injury, and while he started the 2005/06 season strongly, speculation over a falling out with manager Alex Ferguson was fuelled when he was left on the bench for the 2006 League Cup final against Wigan.

Van Nistelrooy and Ferguson fall out

According to Ferguson, Van Nistelrooy had become a problem during what proved to be his final year at United.

In his autobiography, Ferguson recalled how Van Nistelrooy was involved in ‘stand-up confrontations’ with Cristiano Ronaldo. He also had tense exchanges with Gary Neville and David Bellion.

Then, in the League Cup final against Wigan, things became ‘fractious’ in the dug-out after Van Nistelrooy made his feelings known about Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic being summoned from the bench by Ferguson ahead of him.

That, according to Ferguson, was ‘the end’ of Van Nistelrooy at United.

Of course, even with their deteriorating relationship, the Dutchman was still a key player for the club. Rooney and Ronaldo were still maturing as players while Louis Saha had his troubles with injury.

Seeking advice on the Van Nistelrooy problem, Ferguson turned to Paul Scholes, one of his longest-serving players.

As it turned out, Scholes was crystal clear on what needed to be done with Van Nistelrooy.

“Scholes was a man of excellent opinions,” wrote Ferguson.

“His assessments were brilliant. Always in one line. There were no maybes.

“When we had a problem with Van Nistelrooy, Paul was instantly clear that Ruud could not be allowed to cause disruption.

“His language was blunt. Gary [Neville] asked him, ‘Are you sure, Scholesy?’ – just winding him up.”

After falling out with Ronaldo and Ferguson, Van Nistelrooy spent much of his final few months at United on the bench.

When he was left out of the squad for the final game of the season, against Charlton Athletic, he reacted furiously by driving away from Old Trafford three hours before kick-off.

Van Nistelrooy subsequently signed for Real Madrid in 2006. He phoned Ferguson in December 2010 to apologise for his behaviour during his final year at United.

