Rio Ferdinand backs Scott McTominay to become Man United’s answer to Jordan Henderson

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay can grow to become a leader in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team much like Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

McTominay has started 27 games in all competitions this season, and while he has enjoyed his best goalscoring campaign with seven strikes, the Scot has been criticised for failing to add consistency to his game.

But Ferdinand has backed the 24-year-old to emulate Henderson’s example at Anfield. The England international was criticised during the early stages of his Liverpool career before establishing himself as a key player under Jurgen Klopp, captaining the Reds to Champions League and Premier League success.

Scott McTominay has scored seven goals in 47 games this season.

“I think that McTominay can be and grow into the type of influence that Jordan Henderson has at Liverpool over the last couple of years, if the team is built the right way,” Ferdinand told Vibe with FIVE.

“I think he’s got the personality, the character, the right attributes.

“He can cover the ground, takes the ball… yes, he’s not a passer like Bruno [Fernandes] or [Paul] Pogba but he doesn’t need to be when you’ve got players like that in your team.”

Scott McTominay: “Who gets my vote [for Players’ Player]? Probably I’d say Luke Shaw. He’s just been top; really, really good. Like really, really good. It’s no surprise to me that he’s been that good.” #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 18, 2021

Rio Ferdinand calls for upgrade on Fred.

However, Ferdinand believes that in order for McTominay to realise his full potential, he must be ‘put alongside the right personnel’ with the former United centre-half calling for an upgrade on Fred.

“He’s got no better coach for that position, marshalling the midfield area and giving it to the players in the number 10 roles, etc, than Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, who are at the club now.

“Given time he can, but he needs to be put alongside the right personnel and Fred isn’t that guy.

“McTominay could have an influence on this team, he’s got the character, the personality. Around the training ground, he drives a lot of the things that go on in terms of the culture of the club, the voice.

“He’s very confident, got a good nature about him, works hard, got a good work ethic. They’re the kind of traits you want to see. He brings value.

“He’s good at a lot of the things that the other players don’t bring.”

