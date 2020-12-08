Ex-Man United coach on the players that caused Jose Mourinho ‘problems’ at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho endured a turbulent spell as Manchester United boss.

Ricardo Formosinho, Jose Mourinho’s assistant manager during his time at Manchester United, has opened up on their turbulent spell at Old Trafford.

Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal at United in 2016 and won the League Cup and Europa League before being sacked in December 2018 following a string of poor results.

Formosinho subsequently followed Mourinho to Tottenham Hotspur but left last summer to pursue his own managerial career.

And speaking to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), Formosinho said that he and Mourinho had ‘a lot of problems’ with players during their time in Manchester.

He said: “I’m not going to mention names but we had a lot of problems, one of which was players who went on vacation normally and arrived…world champions. It was very difficult to live in this climate of tension.”

Possible reference to Pogba?

It is worth noting at this stage that Paul Pogba was the only United player in the France squad for Les Bleus’ triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign.

Pogba and Mourinho’s rocky relationship at United was well-documented. In December 2018, just days before Mourinho’s dismissal, The Telegraph reported that the under-fire United boss likened the former Juventus star to a ‘virus’.

“You don’t play,” Mourinho reportedly told Pogba after United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton. “You don’t respect players and supporters. And you kill the mentality of the good honest people around you.

“You are like a person with a flu, with a virus in a closed room – you pass that virus to the others.”

Mourinho also stripped Pogba of the United vice-captaincy after the midfielder criticised Mourinho’s defensive style of play.

While Formosinho did not mention Pogba by name, he had no problem pinpointing the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2018 as a major reason for United’s struggles during the latter stages of the Mourinho era.

Ibrahimovic joined United on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 and proceeded to score 28 goals in his first season at Old Trafford.

The Swede’s second year, however, was blighted by injuries and he joined LA Galaxy in March 2018.

“In the last year, we lost a great man and leader of the dressing room: Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He was an irreplaceable reference,” said Formosinho.

“We really missed him.”

