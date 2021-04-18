This is a big development.

The Premier League and Uefa have released strongly-worded statements condemning proposals for a new European Super League.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that five Premier League clubs were among 11 European teams to have signed up for a new breakaway competition to rival the Champions League.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are the English clubs who have reportedly agreed to join the new venture.

European Super League.

However, in its statement, the Premier League said that a European Super League would ‘undermine the appeal of the whole game’ and that it would have a ‘deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League’.

“The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid,” read the statement.

“Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.

STATEMENT: Premier League on European Super League proposal 👇🏻 #SSN pic.twitter.com/gqdIXYZXXh — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 18, 2021

“The Premier League is proud to run a competitive and compelling football competition that has made it the most widely watched league in the world. Our success has enabled us to make an unrivalled financial contribution to the domestic football pyramid.

“A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.

“We will work with fans, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game.”

@TimesSport has seen letter from Richard Masters to PL clubs calling on big 6 to ‘walk way immediately before irreparable damage is done’. Also makes clear joining ESL would be a breach of PL rules and will not be approved by the board. Basically they’d have to quit PL. — Matt Lawton (@Lawton_Times) April 18, 2021

As per the Times’ report, Uefa held ‘urgent talks’ regarding the new development with the European football governing body having felt they had warded off a potential breakaway league.

Uefa is expected to announce a new 36-team Champions League on Monday with its new format set to start in 2024.

The revamped competition, known as the ‘Swiss model’ would see teams compete in a single 36-team league in which they would be guaranteed to play at least 10 matches.

Under the Super League proposals, teams would compete in two groups of 10 with home and away matches. The top four from each group would progress to two-legged quarter-finals, semi-finals and a one-legged decider.

Despite the volume of games in the Super League, clubs would be expected to still play in their domestic leagues.

The 15 founder Super League clubs would also share a £3.1bn ‘infrastructure grant’ which can be spent on stadiums, training facilities or “to replace lost stadium-related revenues due to Covid-19”.

Uefa are said to have won the support of the European Club Association (ECA) board before the Super League plan was revived by ECA chairman and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

As per the Sunday Times’ report, Uefa officials have tried contacting Agnelli since Saturday but the Italian is said to have ‘gone off the radar’, according to one of their sources.

In its statement, Uefa called on ‘all lovers of football’ to join the fight against the ‘self-interest of a few’, while adding that players from teams who compete in any breakaway competition could be denied the opportunity of playing for their national teams.

“As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in ant other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players would could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams,” read Uefa’s statement.

“We thank those clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to sign up to this.

“We call on all lovers of football, supporters and politicians, to join us in fighting against such a project if it were to be announced.

“This persistent self-interest of a few has been going on for too long. Enough is enough.”

According to the New York Times, Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain and Italy’s Juventus and AC Milan are among the breakaway clubs in addition to the Premier League sides.

However, Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have so far refused to join the new project, which is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Read More About: Arsenal, Champions League, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, tottenham hotspur