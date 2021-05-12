Eric Cantona on why he doesn’t regret missing out on Man United’s Treble

Cantona played a key role in Manchester United’s success under Alex Ferguson in the 1990s.

The 1990s ended in memorable fashion for Manchester United.

After dominating the English game throughout the decade, Alex Ferguson’s side reached the pinnacle of European club football, completing a historic Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League ‘Treble’.

It was a team filled with United legends: Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes to name a few.

But the man who played a pivotal role in laying the foundations for United’s Treble-winning campaign was not around in 1999.

Cantona won four Premier League titles at United.

Eric Cantona joined United from Leeds in 1992 and soon established himself as one of the most important players in the Old Trafford club’s history.

The Frenchman won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups in five years at United before deciding to retire at the age of 30 in 1997.

And while United struggled in the season immediately following Cantona’s exit, with Arsenal winning the Double under Arsene Wenger, Ferguson’s side regrouped in the most emphatic fashion imaginable to complete the greatest season in the club’s history.

But even considering the scale of that achievement, Cantona does not feel a sense of regret that he did not continue his playing career long enough to win the Champions League.

No regrets over missing out on Treble.

His rationale is simple: he had fallen out of love with the game.

“No, because I lost the passion for the game, so when I lose the passion, I don’t enjoy it, I don’t feel the fire inside of me,” Cantona told Sky Sports when asked if he wished he was at United in 1999.

“I said when I was 20 in France, when I’m not passionate by football – if it happens – I will retire, even if I’m young. I retired at 30 because I lost a passion for the game. I’ve been lucky to be passionate by many things.”

As for the current crop, Cantona is confident the club can return to the Premier League’s summit ‘soon’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell short in their title bid this year as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City clinched their third title in four years.

However, Cantona feels as though Solskjaer can follow in Ferguson’s footsteps, much like how Guardiola emulated the success of Johan Cruyff, who was his mentor at Barcelona.

“It’s important to win any kind of trophies,” said Cantona, who was promoting The United Way, a documentary he has co-written about the history of the Red Devils.

“In the near future, I hope next year they can win the league.

“Now they have tried to find somebody like Ole, like [Pep] Guardiola was a player when Johan Cruyff was the manager at Barcelona and he learned a lot with Cruyff. He became a great manager with the same kind of football philosophy.

“Ole was a player when Alex Ferguson was there. He learned a lot. Ole decided to become a manager and I think it’s great to have a manager who knows the identity of this club. He’s got the DNA of this club.

“I can’t wait for United to win the league again – it will be soon.”

