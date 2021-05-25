England boss Gareth Southgate names provisional Euros squad

Alexander-Arnold is in.

England boss Gareth Southgate has named his provisional squad for this summer’s Euros, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold making the cut.

Southgate decided to name a provisional 33-man squad rather than the original plan of 26 players.

Several England players are involved in this week’s Champions League and Europa League finals for Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

With the final 26-man squad deadline set for June 1, it also allows injured players such as Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips to prove their fitness before the cut-off.

Alexander-Arnold is selected.

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold makes the cut following intense speculation after he was dropped from the squad in March.

But while Alexander-Arnold received good news from Southgate, there is no place for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka or centre-back Fikayo Tomori, who has impressed at AC Milan on loan from Chelsea this season.

In addition to Alexander-Arnold, Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Reece James of Chelsea are all included as right-backs, meaning one of them is almost certain to miss out on the final squad.

Uncapped defenders Ben Godfrey (Everton) and Ben White (Brighton) have both been named in the squad, as has Leeds midfielder Phillips who, like Maguire, has been struggling with injury recently.

There is no place for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, however; with Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford and uncapped duo Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale named as Southgate’s four stoppers.

Also missing out is Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who is fresh off a 17-goal season in the Premier League.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been selected up front, however, alongside Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, captain Harry Kane Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Three new faces have been included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional #ThreeLions squad! Well done, lads 👊 pic.twitter.com/qS5ouBXNJO — England (@England) May 25, 2021

Jesse Lingard, who starred for West Ham on loan from Manchester United during the second half of the 2020-21 season, has also gotten the nod from Southgate, but Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison have missed out.

England will play two pre-tournament friendlies at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, against Austria on June 2 and Romania four days later.

England begin their Euros campaign against Croatia on June 13 before meeting Scotland five days later. Their final group game sees them play the Czech Republic on June 22.

All three of England’s group games will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of naming his final #EURO2020 squad next week, Gareth Southgate has selected 33 players to join up with the #ThreeLions from this weekend as our preparations for this summer’s tournament get under way. — England (@England) May 25, 2021

Provisional England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kirena Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

England have named a 33-man squad with no player aged over 30 and only three aged over 28. We’ve come a long way since 2010, when over the half the squad were older than 28. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 25, 2021

