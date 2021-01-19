Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe says he ‘looks up to’ Man United star Bruno Fernandes

“His stats are crazy.”

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe once again seized on an opportunity to shine as he notched an assist to help the Gunners ease past Newcastle United on Monday night.

The 20-year-old playmaker, who has previously spent time on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town, recorded his fifth assist of an increasingly productive season as he teed up Bukayo Saka’s goal.

Arsenal ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over the Magpies thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double either side of Saka’s strike.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the game, Smith Rowe admitted that he takes inspiration from Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Only Fernandes has created more Premier League chances since Smith Rowe made his first league appearance of the season in Arsenal’s Stephen’s Day win over Chelsea.

“I look up to Bruno Fernandes as a player. His stats are crazy,” said the Arsenal youngster.

“We enjoyed that so much, we’re coming together as a team so we’re really happy with the win and the three points.

🗣”I look up to him as a player, his stats are crazy” Emile Smith Rowe finding out only Bruno Fernandes has created more chances since he has come into the Arsenal team@emilesmithrowe | @B_Fernandes8 pic.twitter.com/dmzwUuAH7J — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2021

“Everyone’s getting fit and we’re all getting together on the training pitch. Just the whole group is so much stronger and I think it’s showing on the pitch.

“I’ve been a bit unfortunate with injuries but the manager has given me a chance and I’m so grateful, I just hope to repay him.

“Every opportunity I’m getting I just want to show him that I’m good enough to be in this team.”

Arteta ‘pleased’ with Aubameyang

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was ‘pleased’ with the performance as his side beat Newcastle at home for the second time in just over a week, having also knocked the Geordies out of the FA Cup.

🗣”When we are winning they put a smile on my face, the performances they are putting in are extraordinary” Mikel Arteta is very happy and proud of the young Arsenal players pic.twitter.com/XxeCUsHACK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2021

“I am really pleased with his performance overall,” said Arteta.

“That’s what he (Aubameyang) has done through his career and mentally you have to be really strong in order to do that.

“He has come out of a difficult period. We have been missing his goals a lot.

“Today he has come back and scored two and contributed to the team to win and this is exactly what we need. So I am really pleased for him.”

