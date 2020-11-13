Ed Woodward offers honest assessment of Manchester United’s current form

Manchester United have struggled for consistency under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Manchester United’s season has not exactly gone according to plan.

While there have been some encouraging results – the Champions League wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig stick out – United have already suffered four defeats in all competitions, including a particularly humiliating debacle against Tottenham.

After falling to a shambolic defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir, many observers felt as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be sacked if United lost to Everton three days later.

Thankfully for United’s embattled manager, they ran out 3-1 winners at Goodison Park to ease some of the pressure heading into the international break.

United ‘absolutely committed to Solskjaer’ – Woodward

And while reports surrounding an approach for Mauricio Pochettino emerged earlier this month, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says the club remain ‘absolutely committed’ to Solskjaer.

However, Woodward was honest in his assessment that United need to find ‘greater consistency’ with Solskjaer’s men sitting on just 10 points after seven games.

“On the pitch, while there is still hard work ahead to achieve greater consistency, we remain absolutely committed to the positive path we are on under Ole as the team continues to develop,” said Woodward via the Press Association.

Woodward’s appraisal was contained within United’s first-quarter financial results, which reflected an operating loss of £27.1m.

🗣️ “We’re searching for consistency. That’s something we need to improve on,” says Solskjaer. “Every game becomes history quickly and we’ve got to go to Goodison Park in a positive mindset.”#MUFC #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/9F2kNn8Bqt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2020

In the first quarter of 2019-20, United made an £11m profit. Their overall revenue for the first quarter of this fiscal year was £109m, a drop of 19.5 per cent, although much of that can be attributed to their matches being played behind closed doors since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On United’s financial performance, Woodward said: “While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause significant disruption, we are optimistic that the recovery and normalisation phase is gradually coming into view.

“The club’s resilience and our strong commercial business continue to provide a solid foundation and gives us confidence in our long-term outlook beyond the pandemic, both on and off the pitch.”

As for Solskjaer’s quest for consistency, United resume their domestic season on November 21 with a home game against West Bromwich Albion with the Red Devils still looking for their first league win at Old Trafford this season.

