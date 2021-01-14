Dwight Yorke explains how Edinson Cavani differs from Man United teammates

The Uruguayan has scored four times since joining United on a free transfer.

Dwight Yorke believes Manchester United’s capture of Edinson Cavani was a ‘masterstroke’ from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cavani joined United on a free transfer in October after the experienced forward departed Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old has scored four goals for the Premier League leaders, including a match-winning double from the bench against Southampton in November.

Cavani returned from a three-match suspension to start in United’s 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday as Solskjaer’s side knocked Liverpool off top spot in the Premier League.

And Yorke, who scored 65 goals in 152 games for United between 1998 and 2002, has backed the South American to play a key role during the run-in.

“You can see what he has brought to the table,” Yorke told Sky Sports. “Often when you bring in a big personality like Cavani, a younger player is taking that [in].

“We have seen that with Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] before and we have seen [Robin] Van Persie come in and do a job and [Henrik] Larsson as well in that category. You can see Cavani has come in and done that.”

Cavani scored 200 times during a trophy-laden seven-year spell at PSG and Yorke believes the United No.7 can prove to be a major influence on the younger members of Solskjaer’s squad.

“What I like about Cavani is he is totally different to the rest of the players. His movement is outstanding and he is a seasoned campaigner. Although he hasn’t played in our league, that hasn’t deterred him and he wants to prove that he can play at this level even at this stage [of his career].

“When you have that combination and that type of player, you are always going to bring along the younger players and they seem to have taken to him.

“It was a great masterstroke from Ole by bringing him in.”

