Dundalk release statement on recent breach of Covid-19 protocols

“The players fully recognise that this breach was a serious error of judgement.”

Dundalk have released a statement in which they acknowledged a recent breach of Covid-19 protocols by “some members of the first-team playing squad”.

Pictures on social media appeared to show Dundalk players in Belfast, which were in breach of the cross-border travel regulations which have since been eased.

The Lilywhites have said the players recognise the breach as a “serious error of judgement”.

STATEMENT | Dundalk FC acknowledges that there was a recent breach of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines by some members of the first-team playing squad. Full statement below.https://t.co/ZMhJHXkZHu pic.twitter.com/gLhm5WxUsW — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) May 12, 2021

All players and coaching staff returned negative coronavirus tests after being tested on Tuesday morning.

“Dundalk FC acknowledges that there was a recent breach of Covid-19 protocols and guidelines by some members of the first-team playing squad,” read a club statement.

“As a result, all players and coaching staff underwent Covid-19 testing on Tuesday morning. The club can confirm that all tests have since returned negative results. After consultation with HSE Live, the club has determined that no further action needs to be taken.

“Since the advent of the virus, the club has worked in line with the FAI and HSE to ensure a safe environment for all of its players and staff and it is abundantly clear to everyone at Oriel Park that Covid-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to at all times.

“The players fully recognise that this breach was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

Dundalk are currently without a permanent manager following the departure of Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli in April.

They are currently seventh in the League of Ireland Premier Division table with just 10 points from as many games.

Sporting director Jim Magilton is leading the team on an interim basis. Dundalk travel to Finn Harps in their next game on Friday evening.

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 7 of LOI Arena is available to listen to here.

The podcast is part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up and be in with a chance of winning a free Watch LOI or LOI TV pass visit https://punditarena.com/loiarena.

You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dundalk, loi premier division