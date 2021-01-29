Former Man United winger explains where Donny van de Beek must improve

“There’s still a lot of work for him to do to find his feet.”

There was a great deal of excitement when Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek last summer.

Here was a player who had really impressed as part of the free-flowing Ajax side that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

After Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January 2020, it was hoped that Van de Beek would add yet another exciting dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.

But whereas Fernandes proved to be an instant hit at Old Trafford, Van de Beek’s progress has been much slower.

The Dutchman has started just two Premier League games so far this season, and while he has been handed more of an opportunity in the cup competitions, the 23-year-old has yet to elbow his way to the forefront of Solskjaer’s plans.

Solskjaer has called for patience, but former United winger Luke Chadwick believes Van de Beek must improve his forward passing if he is to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Chadwick on Van de Beek.

“I’m not sure he’s really found his feet in terms of United’s style of play – passing forward quickly,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s an extremely technical player in that Ajax mould where they dominate possession in almost every game in the Dutch league.

“He’s more than happy to keep the ball ticking over, whereas when Bruno Fernandes plays you can see that bit more edge to it, always looking for the forward pass, looking to start attacks, break the lines and get in behind the opposition defence.

“I think there’s still a lot of work for Van de Beek to do to find his feet, but obviously to do that he needs to play.”

Chadwick, who made 39 appearances for United during his four-year spell in Alex Ferguson’s first team, also said he thinks it will be a ‘struggle’ for Van de Beek to stake his claim for a regular starting berth given the team’s recent form (with the obvious exception of Wednesday’s defeat by Sheffield United).

Chadwick said: “The team seems to be in the best place they’ve been all season in terms of results and performances, so it’s going to be a struggle for him to get into that Premier League team at the moment, particularly with the way Paul Pogba’s playing and with what Fernandes offers the team.

“Hopefully in the next round [of the FA Cup] against West Ham we’ll see him play again, finding his feet and taking steps forward and making that mark we all know he’s capable of doing at the club.”

