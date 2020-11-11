 Close sidebar

Dimitar Berbatov responds to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fixture rant

by Matt Gault
Dimitar Berbatov says fixture congestion has long been a problem for Manchester United.

Dimitar Berbatov has told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he cannot use fixture congestion as an excuse and has told the Norwegian to focus on improving his team’s results.

Solskjaer on Saturday launched a furious response to United’s early kick-off time against Everton following his side’s return from Turkey in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The quick turnaround impacted United’s recovery period and Solskjaer was left deeply frustrated when Luke Shaw was forced off with an injury during the win at Goodison Park, ruling the defender out for a month.

However, Berbatov – who spent four years at United between 2008 and 2012 – insists fixture congestion is nothing new with top clubs having long juggled domestic and European commitments.

“This season is different, there are a lot of games in a short space of time,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Matches in the Premier League, in Europe and then all of a sudden international breaks, but this cannot be used as an excuse.

“United have faced fixture congestion for many years, during my time and even before my time. United are used to playing in the Premier League, Europe and in the cups – we used to win them all as well.”

Berbatov added that Solskjaer must instead focus on vanishing the inconsistency that has plagued United’s 2020/21 season.

Failure to do so, Berbatov warns, will result in United becoming a ‘real embarrassment’.

“There can be no excuses, the situation is the same for everyone else, the performances are just not consistent enough,” added the Bulgarian.

“They need to improve sooner rather than later because other teams will get ahead of them and they could become a real embarrassment.”

United face another intense run of games following the international break with Solskjaer’s side set to play 10 games between November 21 and Christmas Day.

