Dimitar Berbatov tells Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek to ‘bang on Solskjaer’s door’

The Dutchman has been afforded limited opportunities since joining from Ajax.

Dimitar Berbatov believes Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek should be ‘banging on’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s door to ask why he isn’t playing more.

Van de Beek once again found himself playing a bit-part role as United crashed out of the Carabao Cup semi-final with a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City.

The 23-year-old Dutchman, who joined United from Ajax in a £35m deal in the summer, was introduced as an 88th-minute substitute against City after having been an unused sub in the club’s last three league games.

“He should be banging on the manager’s door and asking ‘what is going on?,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“He should be asking why he’s not playing and what he can do to improve his situation. Then depending on what answers he gets, he can evaluate and do what is necessary.

