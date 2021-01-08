Dimitar Berbatov tells Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek to ‘bang on Solskjaer’s door’

The Dutchman has been afforded limited opportunities since joining from Ajax.
Dimitar Berbatov believes Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek should be ‘banging on’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s door to ask why he isn’t playing more.
Van de Beek once again found himself playing a bit-part role as United crashed out of the Carabao Cup semi-final with a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City.
The 23-year-old Dutchman, who joined United from Ajax in a £35m deal in the summer, was introduced as an 88th-minute substitute against City after having been an unused sub in the club’s last three league games.
“He should be banging on the manager’s door and asking ‘what is going on?,” Berbatov told Betfair.
“He should be asking why he’s not playing and what he can do to improve his situation. Then depending on what answers he gets, he can evaluate and do what is necessary.
“He’s only 23, so he’s got lots of football in him and he won’t want to waste any time. It’s an unpleasant situation for the player and hopefully it gets resolved soon.
‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he is starting to look for the exit’ – Berbatov on Van de Beek
“He needs a run of games in a row to give him confidence. I can see that his confidence isn’t high at the moment, and that’s normal because when you don’t play you start punishing yourself and ask questions of yourself.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he is starting to look for the exit and nobody will blame him. Something isn’t working.”
Recently, Solskjaer has preferred Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield, while the Norwegian also started Nemanja Matic in the 1-0 league win over Wolves on December 29.
And Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in 149 games for United between 2008 and 2012, isn’t sure all of the aforementioned players deserve to be getting regular starting opportunities ahead of Van de Beek.
“Are all these players better than him?,” asked the Bulgarian.
“I don’t think so, everybody is different and everyone can bring different qualities to a game. That’s why I’m wondering what is going on.
“I still think he can help the team. The minutes he is getting isn’t enough to build his confidence and integrate him into the team and to get used to the Premier League.
“Sometimes you can be ahead of other players purely based on your name and reputation, this is how unfair it is in football sometimes.”
