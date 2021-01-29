Man United youngster Amad Diallo one step closer to debut after Solskjaer update

Definitely one for the future.

While Manchester United failed to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho in the summer, they did tie up deals for two exciting young wingers.

In October, United secured the signature of highly-rated Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri and also announced that a deal had been agreed to bring in Atalanta’s Amad Diallo in January.

Of course, whereas Sancho would have been expected to play a major first-team role from the outset had he signed, Pellistri and Diallo have been earmarked as ones for the future.

Pellistri has been playing for United’s under-23s this season although Solskjaer admitted that United have explored the prospect of sending him out on loan.

“Yeah, there have been talks, there have been quite a few clubs interested in Facundo to go out on loan,” Solskjaer told MUTV earlier this week.

“That’s maybe something we will let him do now. He’s had a few games in the reserves.

“We want him to have regular football, of course, at a higher level.”

I am told that Facundo Pellistri’s loan deal to Deportivo Alavés should be finalised tomorrow #MUFC https://t.co/WUJfRiVsvL — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 28, 2021

But while United fans may have to wait before the young South American makes his senior bow, Diallo seems much closer to making the step-up to the first team.

Before United’s defeat by Sheffield United, Solskjaer admitted that it ‘won’t be too long’ before he brings the Ivorian teenager into the squad.

And, speaking on Friday ahead of United’s trip to Arsenal, Solskjaer revealed that Diallo will make his debut for United’s under-23s this weekend.

“Yes, Amad will play in the game against Liverpool in the Under-23s,” he told MUTV.

“He’s been training really well and settling in. He’s ready to get some game-time and match exposure.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him. [Liverpool?] There you go. Welcome to English football!”

United’s Premier League 2 match away to rivals Liverpool kicks off at 1pm on Saturday. Were Diallo to make a significant impression in his first outing, the 18-year-old would take a meaningful step towards earning his first-team debut under Solskjaer.

While league games may be out of the question for the time being, Solskjaer may look to blood Diallo in United’s FA Cup game at home to West Ham on February 10.

Read More About: Amad Diallo, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer