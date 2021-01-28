Paolo Di Canio on rejecting Alex Ferguson’s Man United Christmas Day transfer offer

“I thought it was a joke.”

Manchester United ruled English football around the turn of the millennium, but by the time Christmas 2001 came around, they were losing their grasp on the Premier League.

Having won the Treble and cantered to back-to-back league triumphs in 2000 and 2001, United were wildly inconsistent during the 2001/02 season.

While they were capable of free-flowing attacking displays, their defence was as leaky as it had ever been under Alex Ferguson, and they ultimately relinquished their crown to Arsenal.

Of course, the break-up of United’s Treble-winning heroes had also begun. Peter Schmeichel, Jaap Stam and Teddy Sheringham were all away, with a few more soon following them out the Old Trafford exit door.

Winds of change at Man United.

The summer of 2001 saw Ruud van Nistelrooy join United, and with the Dutchman scoring goals for fun during debut season, Ferguson could no longer guarantee Andy Cole a starting place.

As a result, Cole left to join Blackburn Rovers at the end of December, which prompted Ferguson to look for a replacement.

The Scot expressed an interest in West Ham’s Paolo Di Canio, who had knocked United out of the FA Cup in January 2001 with one of the more bizarre goals in either club’s history.

And, speaking to Sky Sports in April 2020, Di Canio recalled how he received a surprise phone call from Ferguson on Christmas Day.

Understandably, the Italian thought it was his mate playing a festive prank on him.

“I thought it was a joke, I thought it was my friend from Italy,” said Di Canio.

“My stomach went a bit because it makes you think you have underestimated yourself, that you are bigger than what you thought.

“Man United call you, try to persuade you to move because they want you. For a couple of minutes, you feel big and strong.

“It was strange for me to say no to Sir Alex. I said, ‘Thanks, 1000 times thanks, but I can’t.

“West Ham are the family that warmed to me in the worst moment in my life, I’m the skipper, I can’t.’

“He told me, ‘Paolo, respect for this, I love people that think in this way. You are the man that I thought you were.”

Di Canio the ‘sort of player Man United should have’ – Ferguson.

Ferguson wrote about his attempts to sign Di Canio in his 2013 autobiography,

“Managing change, which I had to do so often over that decade, I came up against many players I admired,” wrote Ferguson.

“I tried so hard, for example, to get Paolo Di Canio. The deal was all done. We had made an offer that he had accepted, but then he came back saying he wanted more.

“We couldn’t agree to the new demand. But he was the sort of player Manchester United should have: one who can put bums on seats and get people off them, too.

“I had players like that for the whole time I was there.”

Ferguson missed out on Di Canio and instead signed Diego Forlan from Independiente. The Uruguayan never quite made the grade at Old Trafford, but did become a cult hero thanks to famous double against Liverpool.

Di Canio joins Charlton.

During the 2002/03 season, Ferguson was asked by The Times about reviving his interest in Di Canio, to which he replied: “We haven’t made any approach for Di Canio, not since last January.

“If we had done it last January, it would have been justified and we would have got the benefit of it this season, but not now.

“It’s a pity because I think he’s a marvellous player.”

Di Canio ultimately joined Charlton Athletic in 2003 before returning to Lazio in 2004.

“He is a fantastically talented footballer,” Ferguson told Sky Sports after the Italian joined Charlton.

“It was a great piece of business by Charlton to snap him up.

“I had a wee think about maybe bringing him here during the summer. I’d looked at signing him a couple of times before but maybe it wasn’t meant to be.

“You don’t see many guys with that special knack of changing a game with a flash of pure talent.

“He is a very dedicated football and a great trainer. I know he often stays on for at least an hour after everyone else has finished. That’s a great attitude to have.”

While it would seem easy to regret turning down the chance to play for United, Di Canio insisted that he has never wondered what might have been had he turned out for the Red Devils.

“In the end, I remained at West Ham and I don’t have regrets about it,” he said.

“Even if United became the best, won the Champions League, winning the leagues. I would never change winning those leagues for the four and a half years I wore the West Ham shirt.”

