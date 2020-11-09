France boss Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba ‘cannot be happy’ at Manchester United

Pogba has been in and out of the United team this season.

France manager Didier Deschamps believes Paul Pogba ‘cannot be happy’ with his current situation at Manchester United.

Pogba has been in and out of the United team this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often preferring to use him as an impact sub.

And Deschamps feels as though the 27-year-old is less than thrilled with both his lack of playing time and the position which Solskjaer is deploying him this season.

“Paul, I know him well and he knows the group well,” Deschamps told a press conference via France Football ahead of France’s friendly against Finland on Wednesday.

“‘He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning.”

Deschamps, who has managed Pogba as France boss since the midfielder’s international debut in 2013, added that the former Juventus man is still trying to recapture his best form following a bout of Covid-19, which he contracted in August.

“He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the Covid-19 which has hit him quite hard,” said Deschamps.

“He needs to find his rhythm.

“The match he had to make last month was good and consistent despite a lack of pace. We cannot however say that he is fulfilled in what he does at his club.

“With me, there is no such concern, but I try to manage it too. When a player is in discomfort in his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team.

“He will tell me about his feelings and as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction. Even if it is also up to him to make all his efforts.”

Pogba, who is yet to score in the league or Champions League this season, recently sparked speculation over his long-term future at United when he discussed a potential ‘dream move’ to Real Madrid.

