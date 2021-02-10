Share and Enjoy !

The 18-year-old was brought on then off again at Old Trafford.

West Ham would have been confident heading to Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Hammers have been this year’s surprise package in the Premier League. After 23 games, they lie sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and just one adrift of champions Liverpool in fourth.

David Moyes’ side have been impressive on the road lately, too, securing wins over Everton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in three of their last four league trips.

But Moyes was unable to get one over on former employers Manchester United on Tuesday as West Ham fell to a 1-0 FA Cup fifth-round defeat after extra-time.

Scott McTominay’s goal in the first period of extra-time proved decisive as the Red Devils progressed to the quarter-final.

Moyes brings on Odubeko.

Moyes, without the injured Michail Antonio for the game, played Andriy Yramolenko as the lone striker.

However, the Ukrainian was ineffective before being replaced by young Irish striker Ademipo Odubeko nine minutes into the second half.

The 18-year-old Dubliner’s only other senior appearance for the Hammers came in January when he came on as a 90th-minute substitute for Antonio at Stockport.

Given the vast gulf between Stockport and Manchester United, Odubeko – who left United’s academy in 2019 – struggled at Old Trafford and was replaced by Manuel Lanzini in the second half of extra-time.

Moyes was criticised for substituting Odubeko but defended his decision to hook the Irishman.

Moyes explains decision to hook Odubeko.

Moyes said: “He played a long time in the game but I had an experienced player in Manuel Lanzini who I was trying to get into the side tonight and as the game went on and with the substitutions, I just did not have the opportunity to do so earlier.

“I am pleased the young player [Odubeko] got some minutes.”

On West Ham’s performance, Moyes admitted that his players ‘gave United too much respect’ during the first half.

“I am really pleased with the performance the players put in,” added the Scot.

“I wasn’t pleased in the first-half because I didn’t think we played well enough and we gave Manchester United too much respect and stayed off them.

“But the injuries forced us into a change and the changes helped us at half-time, I thought we played much better after that.

“I am coming away from Old Trafford disappointed that we didn’t at least get a chance to go to penalty kicks as I thought we warranted that.”

Speaking on commentary during the game for the BBC, Jermaine Jenas admitted that “it’s never a nice moment” for a substitute to be substituted, but said Odubeko had not grabbed his opportunity to make an impression, saying he had been “too passive”.

