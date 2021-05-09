Dara O’Shea: David Meyler uses Roy Keane example while discussing defender’s future

Dara O’Shea looks destined to suffer relegation from the Premier League with West Brom.

Former Ireland midfielder David Meyler has dismissed the idea that suffering relegation with West Brom will hinder Dara O’Shea’s development.

The Baggies will be relegated if they fail to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

O’Shea has been a regular fixture in the West Brom defence this season and has also established himself as a starter under Ireland boss Stephen Kenny after making his debut in October 2020.

Dara O’Shea has made 27 Premier League appearances this season.

And while logic would dictate that a prolonged stay in the top flight would be most beneficial for O’Shea, Meyler insists a drop back down to the Championship doesn’t have to be detrimental to the 22-year-old.

In fact, Meyler highlighted the career trajectory of Roy Keane, who suffered relegation with Nottingham Forest in 1993 before bagging his move to Manchester United.

“Look, the prime example is Roy Keane. He was relegated with Nottingham Forest,” Meyler told the Irish Sun.

“A lot of people forget that and he still won seven Premier League titles. I’m not saying Dara O’Shea is going to win seven Premier League titles but, at the same time, these things do happen.

“Dara had a phenomenal year last year, first time under Slaven Bilic he played a lot of games and he’s played a lot of games this year. He seems to be a mainstay.

“Don’t get me wrong, there will be a lot of clubs keeping an eye on players across all the team. He’s a vital part of that squad. I wouldn’t worry about it. I’ve got two promotions on my CV, most people talk about the two relegations.”

Meyler, who retired in August 2019, twice earned promotion to the Premier League with Hull City. The 2014/15 and 2016/17 seasons, however, ended in relegation.

O’Shea has made 51 appearances for West Brom after joining the club in 2017. The 22-year-old is under contract at the Hawthorns until 2023.

Read More About: Dara O'Shea, david meyler, Ireland, Republic of Ireland, roy keane