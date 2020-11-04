Ireland striker David McGoldrick retires from international football

The 32-year-old wants to focus on club football.

David McGoldrick has brought an end to his international career with Ireland, the FAI have confirmed.

The 32-year-old striker has earned 14 caps since making his debut in 2014, scoring once – an equaliser against Switzerland in a Euro 2020 qualifying match in September 2019.

McGoldrick was a key figure under Mick McCarthy’s second reign as Ireland boss with his performances earning him the Senior Men’s Player of the Year award at the end of 2019.

David McGoldrick announces his retirement from international football The Football Association of Ireland would like to thank David for his fantastic service and wish him all the best for the future ➡️ https://t.co/ynNrU76RpS#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/0rDQ4OjN2I — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 4, 2020

But McGoldrick is keen to focus on his club career having helped Sheffield United achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

“The Football Association of Ireland would like to thank David for his fantastic service and wish him all the best for the future,” read the FAI’s statement.

The former Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town forward has recently fallen down the Blades pecking order with manager Chris Wilder preferring Oli McBurnie and summer signing Rhian Brewster in attack in Sheffield United’s last two Premier League games.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before Ireland’s next series of matches. Stephen Kenny’s side face England away in a friendly on November 12 before a Nations League double-header against Wales and Bulgaria on November 15 and 18 respectively.

