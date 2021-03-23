Solskjaer has faced fresh criticism after United’s FA Cup exit.

David Beckham has jumped to the defence of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the former midfielder claiming his ex-teammate is doing an “incredible” job at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has come under fire once again following United’s dismal FA Cup exit at the hands of Leicester City on Sunday.

Having fallen at the semi-final stage last season, United were outplayed by Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, who won 3-1 at the King Power Stadium to tee up a semi-final against Southampton.

‘I think he’s done an incredible job.’

The result meant another opportunity for a first piece of silverware as United boss slipping through Solskjaer’s grasp, and while some have been unsparing in their assessment of the Norwegian, Beckham – who is now president of MLS side Inter Miami – sees things differently.

Speaking to ESPN, the former United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star said: “I’ve seen some of the criticism but I suppose when you are a manager of Man United when they’ve had success over the years that they’ve had, there was always going to be a point where people get criticised, whether it’s the players, whether it’s the owners, whether it’s the manager.

“Ole’s been in the game long enough to be able to take any kind of criticism. He’s very quiet, he gets on with his job, and I think he’s done an incredible job down at United.

David Beckham: “He’s [Solskjær] very quiet, he gets on with his job and I think he’s done an incredible job at #mufc. The results are starting to show that. Hopefully that continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole.” #mulive [@TaylorTwellman] pic.twitter.com/tw3ik6xNrq — utdreport (@utdreport) March 23, 2021

“The results are starting to show that. Hopefully, it continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well. So when the criticism comes, he’s one person that can take it.”

Reflecting on his side’s defeat on Sunday, Solskjaer lamented the concession of ‘easy goals’.

“Of course, we’re disappointed we’re out but probably it’s just the sum of all the factors and all the games we’ve played lately, all the injuries,” he said via MUTV.

“I don’t want to make excuses but I try to find an explanation and an explanation is we had a few players coming back who have not really trained a lot.

“They’ve not played for a while and there are others who have played a lot but lacked a little zip and energy that we normally see. We conceded easy goals we don’t normally concede and it’s difficult against a good team like Leicester.”

United are next in action on Easter Sunday when they host Brighton in the Premier League before travelling to Spain to take on Granada in the Europa League quarter-final first leg.

