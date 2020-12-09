Cristiano Ronaldo gives classy response to Lionel Messi question after Juventus beat Barcelona

“If you ask Leo, he’ll tell you the same thing.”

It is easy to frame Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as great rivals.

As the two greatest players of their generation, Ronaldo and Messi have often been in direct competition when its come to team honours, like the La Liga title or the Champions League, and individual accolades (they have 11 Ballon d’Ors between them).

Given Ronaldo’s association with Real Madrid and Messi’s image as Barcelona’s untouchable beating heart, they have often been talked about as enemies.

Ronaldo, however, does not see it this way.

The pair came face-to-face on Tuesday night with Messi and Barcelona hosting Ronaldo’s Juventus in a Champions League dead rubber.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given Barca’s current problems (they’re ninth in La Liga), Juve ran out 3-0 winners with Ronaldo twice scoring from the penalty spot.

Many viewed it as Ronaldo getting one over on Messi, but the Portuguese star was quick to defuse any talk of a rivalry between the duo.

I never saw Messi as a rival – Ronaldo

“Leo and I shared the last twelve, thirteen or fourteen years of our lives,” Ronaldo told Movistar.

“I’ve always had a cordial relationship with him, I never saw him as a rival. It’s the press that creates the rivalry. If you ask Leo, he’ll tell you the same thing.

“It’s always beautiful to play against him. Obviously, people will talk about our rivalry when we meet, but for me, it’s just a great privilege.

“I faced him while with Manchester United, with Real Madrid and now with Juventus. As far as I’m concerned, I’m happy about my goals and for me, managing to score is always the source of greater joys.

“Maybe it’s even better when I play against the team which he is playing in.”

A touch of class from Ronaldo. Their paths may cross once again this season of course as, despite Barca’s defeat, the Catalan giants and Juventus both progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League.

