Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson ruled out of upcoming Ireland triple-header

Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson will not be available for Ireland’s upcoming international games with England, Wales and Bulgaria, the FAI have confirmed.

Connolly has been ruled out with an injury sustained in training on Tuesday, while Robinson has been confirmed as a positive Covid-19 case.

Connolly also missed Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia in October after he and Adam Idah were deemed close contacts to a member of FAI staff who tested positive for Covid-19.

Connolly will be replaced by Preston striker Sean Maguire.

Squad Update | Connolly & Robinson ruled out Aaron Connolly will miss the three matches through injury whilst Callum Robinson has now been confirmed as the COVID-19 case Sean Maguire & Ryan Manning have been called up

Swansea City’s Ryan Manning has also been called up to Stephen Kenny’s squad and will join the panel ahead of the Nations League match against Wales on Sunday.

Swansea midfielder Manning is yet to make his senior Ireland debut but has played eight times for the under-21s, scoring twice.

Ireland face England in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Wales to resume their Nations League campaign on Sunday.

They finish the latest international window with a home Nations League clash with Bulgaria next Wednesday.

