Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards disagree over Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic

Pulisic was on target as Chelsea produced an impressive display in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards were at odds on Tuesday night as the pair clashed over Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic following the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Pulisic fired Chelsea into an early lead in Spain before the La Liga giants hit back through Karim Benzema to leave the Champions League semi-final tie delicately poised ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

But while Carragher expressed his admiration for Pulisic, the former Liverpool defender does not feel as though the American winger will ever reach Eden Hazard’s level.

“I’m a big fan (of Pulisic) but I don’t think he’ll get to the level of Eden Hazard. Apologies, he won’t,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“Eden Hazard was the best player in the Premier League for four years and Belgium finished third in the World Cup (in 2018), he was the best player in the tournament – that is the level we are talking about with Hazard.

“This is not me knocking Pulisic – it might look like that on social media after the show from certain people – but I think we forget how good Hazard was.”

Just in case you have forgotten, Hazard was immense for Chelsea. The Belgian scored 110 goals in 352 games for the Blues, was included in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions and won the top individual prize at the end of the 2014/15 season, having inspired Chelsea to the first of two Premier League titles he would win during his time in England.

“He was my favourite player in the Premier League and for Pulisic to get there and to light up a major tournament for the US will be difficult,” added Carragher.

“Yes, I think he can have a brilliant career and he has a lot of potential but I don’t see him getting to that level.”

Richards, however, was more upbeat about Pulisic’s prospects and said the 22-year-old can reach the remarkably high bar set by Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s a big-game player and it is just about keeping him fit,” said Richards.

“The manager clearly trusts him and I think he can be as good as Eden Hazard, that’s how much I believe in his ability.”

