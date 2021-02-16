Chris Wilder provides John Egan update as Ireland defender suffers nasty injury in Sheffield United defeat

Share and Enjoy !

It looked like a bad one for Egan.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder admits the injury suffered by John Egan ‘didn’t look too good’ after the Ireland defender was stretchered off during the Blades’ defeat by West Ham on Monday night.

Egan was forced off late in the game after blocking a shot from West Ham’s Jesse Lingard.

It was a worrying sight for Ireland fans with Egan having been a regular during the first few months of Stephen Kenny’s reign.

Wilder update on John Egan.

Ireland begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign away to Serbia on March 2, and while Wilder was unable to provide a specific timeline on when Egan may return, the Blades boss revealed the 28-year-old left the London Stadium on crutches with his foot in a protective boot.

“It didn’t look too good with the stretcher,” Wilder said via the Sheffield Star.

“He’s on crutches now, and that caps a miserable night for us.

“I’ve been happy with the progress we’ve made since Christmas, but we’ve taken a big step back tonight which is really disappointing.” Wilder also admitted that he wasn’t sure ‘what is happening’ with Egan when asked if the centre-back would be staying in London to receive treatment on his injury. “I’ve had a tough chat with the players, a tough talk, as you can imagine,” added Wilder. “So apologies to John, but I’m not too sure at the moment what is happening with him. Speedy recovery, @JohnEgan92. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/YmW7B3FULC — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 15, 2021 “We create chances. We don’t take them. We make mistakes. We get punished. It epitomises the past five months or so. I must bore Al (assistant manager Alan Knill) and the rest of the staff by saying the same things all the time. But those are the things that are happening. “This is not a shape issue. It’s not a tactical thing. It is straightforward things that are costing us. We had more possession than them, but they (West Ham) don’t make mistakes.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Ireland, john egan, Republic of Ireland