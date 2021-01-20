Chelsea ‘to consider German-speaking manager’ as pressure mounts on Frank Lampard

The pressure on Lampard has intensified after Tuesday’s loss at Leicester.

Frank Lampard cut a lonely figure on the touchline on Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old watched on as his Chelsea side slumped to their sixth league defeat of an increasingly troubling season.

Outfought and outthought by a vibrant, table-topping Leicester City, Chelsea’s latest disappointing performance on the road leaves the Blues in eighth place in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the Foxes.

Inevitably, given the largely insipid nature of Chelsea’s performance at the King Power Stadium, speculation mounted over Lampard’s future.

Indeed, Lampard was unable to offer any assurances when asked during his post-match press briefing, and the consensus appears to be that his departure is a matter of when and not if.

Lampard’s critics have regularly pointed to how the former midfielder has failed to bring out the best in his summer signings, chiefly Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Havertz, a big-money signing from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, started against Leicester but was ineffective before being replaced by Hakim Ziyech on the 67-minute mark.

And Werner, who replaced Callum Hudson-Odoi during the Leicester game, has not scored in the league since November 7.

Now it seems as though the decision-makers at Stamford Bridge are considering their next move.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will consider a German-speaking manager if Lampard is dismissed.

🗣 “There’s always pressure, Frank knows that.” 🗣 “They shouldn’t be conceding the goals they are.” Jamie Redknapp has his say on whether the pressure is mounting for Frank Lampard. pic.twitter.com/rTv5dNzvfU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2021

“Principal in their reasoning is the presence of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the ranks, players signed over the summer at huge expense but who are struggling, at present, to showcase their ability,” writes Dominic Fifield and Simon Johnson.

There are four names mentioned in the report: Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann, widely seen as the wunderkind of Bundesliga management, has impressed at RB Leipzig having already established a stellar reputation for himself at Hoffenheim.

At 33, he would be the youngest manager Chelsea have ever appointed. At the other end of the experience spectrum is Rangnick, Nagelsmann’s predecessor at Leipzig.

The 62-year-old boasts a wealth of experience in the Bundesliga and is often credited as a major influence on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

There is also Leipzig DNA in Hasenhuttl, whose style has attracted plaudits at Southampton. Finally, Tuchel – who has managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in Germany – is available after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in December.

As per The Athletic, the thinking behind targeting a German-speaker is the hope that it would bring out the best in Havertz and Werner.

At the moment, Lampard is still in situ and will likely be heartened by the fact that Chelsea’s next three games are at home: Luton in the FA Cup followed by Wolves and Burnley in the league.

However, any more slip-ups, and there is a strong possibility that he will become the latest casualty of the Abramovich regime, a regime he helped launch in earnest during Jose Mourinho’s first spell in charge.

