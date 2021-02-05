The competition may look very different from 2024 onwards.

A restructured Champions League could see the number of Premier League clubs increase from four to six from 2024, according to reports.

The Premier League and other domestic European leagues will meet on Friday to discuss proposals for a revamped Champions League, which are aimed at both freshening up the competition while silencing talk of a potential European Super League.

Champions League changes.

The proposals include an end to the group stage. In its current guise, the Champions League proper has eight groups of four teams but Uefa are considering replacing it with a league-style format in which teams would each play 10 matches.

With a minimum number of 10 games, the proposed new format would impact the English League Cup.

And, according to The Telegraph, clubs that finish outside of the Premier League’s top four could still qualify for the new-look competition through the Uefa co-efficient.

Champions League revamp.

Two of the clubs that finish in fifth, sixth or seventh in the Premier League could be ‘upgraded’ to the Champions League.

Under the new proposals, there can be no more than seven English clubs in European competitions in a single season.

So, if there are six in the Champions League, there would be just one in the Europa League and none in the Uefa Conference League, which is due to launch next season.

The Champions League would increase from 32 to 36 teams. Each side would play five home games and five away with the top eight progressing to the next round.

The League Cup.

The clubs placed ninth to 24th would contest in a play-off in order to reach the round of 16.

If the new proposals were greenlit, the top Premier League sides would find it harder to fulfil their League Cup fixtures.

In March, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said it would be ‘better for everyone’ if the League Cup was scrapped.

“The League Cup is off in France already. Only England remains,” he told The Times.

“I think that everybody knows that it would be better for everyone if that were not played anymore.

“But the problem is that, through that cup, you finance a lot of clubs that are quite disadvantaged, so I understand the problem.

“The English are also quite traditionalist, you like things that have been there for ages.”

