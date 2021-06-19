Cesc Fabregas says Jack Grealish wouldn’t be guaranteed starts at Manchester United

“He needs to show he is ready for any situation.”

Cesc Fabregas has warned Jack Grealish about the possible downsides of making a big-money move to Manchester United or Manchester City.

Grealish has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa following a hugely impressive 2020-21 season in which he scored six goals and notched 10 assists for Dean Smith’s side.

The 25-year-old made his tournament debut for England on Friday, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw with Scotland at Wembley.

Grealish not guaranteed starts at City or United – Fabregas

But while Grealish’s career is clearly on an upward curve, Fabregas is unsure whether or not the playmaker would be ready for a move to either Manchester club.

In his column for The Telegraph, the former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder wrote: “In the specific case of Grealish, this has been his first big season where everyone outside Aston Villa talks about him.

“I don’t know what his future will be. But there could potentially be a big move for him, so he needs to show he is ready for any situation.

Gareth Southgate is a genius! Jack Grealish in the middle and next to him on the wings you have Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford! Tactical masterclass! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BsMNo2JxDD — Grealish Fan 🇱🇰 (@thabith23) June 18, 2021

“If he did move to a Manchester City or Manchester United, nobody will guarantee that Jack Grealish will start every single game and these kinds of clubs will be looking to see that he is ready to compete.

“It’s similar for [Jadon] Sancho, even though he was not in the squad for the first game, and these players like him and Grealish can have very important tournaments for England, even if it is off the bench to start with.”

Grealish was unable to inspire England to victory over Scotland on Friday, which was highlighted by Gary Neville in the pundit’s post-match analysis on ITV.

“Pickford handled himself well in set pieces and made a few good saves, he was the only one who I can think of played at the level (required),” said Neville.

“All over the pitch Scotland were better and those physical levels need looking at because they were so lacklustre.

“I wouldn’t get too concerned about selection people will say he (Southgate) picked the wrong team but that’s irrelevant the players that were out on the pitch tonight, it wasn’t tactics, selection, or attitude, there was something missing.

“Maybe something building up to the game, the expectations playing Scotland that’s got into their heads mentally. Even when Grealish and Rashford came on there was no improvement.”

