Quiz: Name every Celtic and Rangers manager since 2000

Can you name every Celtic and Rangers manager since 2000?

Celtic and Rangers have dominated Scottish football for as long as anyone can remember.

With 106 Scottish league titles between them, the Old Firm’s grip on the Scottish game goes back well over a century.

With such eminent status, it’s safe to assume that managing an Old Firm club is an immensely stressful and intense experience.

Since the turn of the millennium, there have been 15 permanent Celtic and Rangers managers, and we’re asking you to name them all.

And just to be clear: we only want managers that were appointed on a permanent basis, so caretaker bosses do not count here.

How is your Old Firm knowledge? Can you name all 15?

You have five minutes – good luck!

If the quiz doesn’t display for you properly, click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World.

The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.

Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: Celtic, Rangers