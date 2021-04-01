Celtic make contact with Eddie Howe over vacant manager role

Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in August.

Celtic have made contact with Eddie Howe over regarding the club’s vacant managerial position, according to Sky Sports.

Howe has been one of several names linked with the job in recent weeks, with Roy Keane and Chris Wilder also having been mentioned as possible candidates.

Celtic have been on the hunt for a successor to Neil Lennon after parting ways with the Northern Irishman in February.

Howe emerges as Celtic frontrunner.

Howe, 43, has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth for the second time in August. The Englishman spent eight years at the Vitality Stadium in his second stint and masterminded the Cherries’ ascent to the Premier League.

Earlier on Thursday, the Daily Record reported that Howe has turned down offers from two Premier League clubs in the hopes of securing the Celtic job, one of which was Sheffield United.

A source is quoted by the Record as saying: “Eddie is extremely keen on Celtic and claims that he only wants a job in England couldn’t be further from the truth.

“He has already turned down two job offers in the English Premier League, including Sheffield United only this week.

“The location doesn’t matter – what is important is that the club is the right fit for Eddie and Eddie is the right for the club.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Celtic have made contact with Eddie Howe for their vacant manager role pic.twitter.com/BuWpj2r5bF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 1, 2021

The Sky Sports report stated that Howe is understood to be “considering a number of options” as he nears a return to management.

The Celtic hierarchy are said to be impressed with Howe and are reportedly readying a package to ward off other potential suitors.

Howe will have a daunting assignment on his hands if he joins Celtic with the Glasgow club having relinquished their Scottish league crown to Rangers after a difficult season at Parkhead.

Howe would be expected to tilt the balance of power in Scottish football back in Celtic’s favour while producing results in Europe with Lennon having failed to guide the club past the group stages of the Europa League this term after bowing out of the Champions League in the qualifying rounds.

