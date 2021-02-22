Celtic and Ireland defender Shane Duffy reveals sectarian abuse received on social media

Share and Enjoy !

Shane Duffy shared a screenshot of the abuse he received on Instagram over the weekend.

Celtic and Republic of Ireland centre-half Shane Duffy has revealed the sectarian abuse he has been subjected to on social media in recent days.

Duffy shared a screenshot of a series of private messages he received, alongside the caption: “There’s abuse which is fine but surely there’s a limit nah.”

Duffy’s experience of abuse comes less than a week after fellow Republic of Ireland international James McClean revealed the extent of the sectarian and anti-Irish abuse he has received.

In addition to calling Duffy a ‘fenian ugly bastard’ and a ‘disabled cunt’, the Instagram user mocked the centre-back over the death of his father last year.

Last week, Celtic manager Neil Lennon offered his support to McClean while calling on social media platforms to bring an end to abuse, which he described as ‘poison’.

“These social media platforms don’t display any accountability or look after the people who are on the end of this constant abuse, whether it be racial, whether it be sectarian, whether it be personal, whether it be social,” said Lennon.

“It is a real poison in modern day society and it is more prevalent in football because it is so much more public and out there. It is disgusting. I’m fed up talking about it now because nothing gets done.

“It is time these people get named and shamed and dealt with by the police and the courts.

“Because it is totally unacceptable – almost as if it is alright to do it now.”

Earlier this month, Instagram confirmed that they would impose stricter penalties on those who send abusive messages, including the removal of accounts from the platform.

