Bruno Fernandes had the best reaction to surprise Solskjaer announcement

Bruno Fernandes will captain Manchester United for the first time when they take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

It has been an eventful few weeks for Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker, who was named Manchester United player of the year last season despite only joining in January, was hauled off at half-time during United’s 6-1 shellacking by Tottenham Hotspur.

After that, reports emerged detailing Fernandes’ diminishing trust in United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Solskjaer having rubbished speculation over their relationship, the 26-year-old returned from international duty to sparkle in United’s attack as they claimed three much-needed points with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

With the score at 1-1, Fernandes capped a vintage United counter with an emphatic finish before releasing Marcus Rashford with a heat-seeking pass over the Magpies defence to help make it 3-1.

Fernandes also missed his first penalty for United and had a goal chalked off by VAR during a busy night at St James’ Park.

However, even with that starring turn, the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder could not have predicted the next stage in his United career.

With Harry Maguire ruled out through injury, Solskjaer announced that Fernandes will captain United for the first time in their Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

And, as evidenced by the video clip below, Fernandes was as surprised as the journalists listening to Solskjaer on Zoom during his pre-match press conference.

Bruno Fernandes’ reaction to being named captain against PSG is the best thing you’ll see today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sgfxrp8gzY — utdreport (@utdreport) October 19, 2020

Sitting with his head down, Fernandes’ ears perked up when he heard his manager say ‘the captain sits next to me’.

Fernandes – who captained Sporting before moving to Old Trafford – responded by raising his eyebrows and offering a wry smile, seemingly making a conscious effort to play it cool.

“I was not expecting this,” said Fernandes. “I found out this the same time as you!

“It is an honour and an important achievement for me.

“But the captain is everyone — everyone needs to help and be a leader in their way.”

