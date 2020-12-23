Bruno Fernandes form recognised by place in ‘100 best male footballers’ list

Esteemed company for Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have made The Guardian‘s ‘100 best male footballers in the world’ list for 2020.

The list was compiled by a panel of judges that includes journalists, coaches and players past and present such as Cesc Fabregas and Javier Zanetti.

It is the ninth edition of the Guardian’s top 100. The first one, in 2012, featured Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in first and second place respectively.

Robin van Persie, then at Manchester United, was ranked seventh, higher than any other Premier League player.

Fernandes just misses out on top 20

In 2019, Paul Pogba was United’s highest-ranked player in 55th, but Bruno Fernandes has managed to improve upon that this time around. In 2018, Pogba was ranked 16th after helping France win the World Cup.

The Portuguese playmaker, who has made a significant impact at Old Trafford since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January, just misses out on the top 20 in 21st place, one place ahead of Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Last year, Fernandes came in at number 69, so his rise of almost 50 places is a reflection of his outstanding form during his first year in England.

Marcus Rashford, Fernandes’ United teammate, is in at 41, a rise of 31 places from last year.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is 20th while Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is two places higher in 18th.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who United failed to sign over the summer, is at 29.

Our guess at the top 10

At the time of writing, the Guardian have released numbers 100-11 (the top 10 is unveiled on Christmas Eve).

However, by the process of elimination, we can offer an educated guess at what the top 10 will look like.

Messi, Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Erling Braut Haaland (not necessarily in that order) are the 10 players likely to make up the elite tier.

Check out The Guardian’s top 100 list.

