Bruno Fernandes speaks out on future of two Manchester United teammates

Bruno Fernandes has spoken out on the future of Manchester United teammates Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba and admitted it would be difficult for the club to replace them were they to leave this summer.

Cavani’s one-year deal expires at the end of the season with reports suggesting that the Uruguayan striker is eyeing a return to South America.

Although his debut campaign in England has been disrupted by injury, Cavani has been a hit with United fans after scoring 12 goals in 33 games since arriving following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Pogba’s future has also been the subject of intense speculation. The Frenchman’s contract expires in 2022 with his agent, Mino Raiola, claiming earlier this season that he was looking for a way out of Old Trafford.

Fernandes, Cavani and Pogba showed how devastating they can be in last week’s 6-2 Europa League win over Roma, with the trio involved in all six goals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took a major step towards the final.

And Fernandes hopes that Cavani and Pogba will remain at Old Trafford beyond this season as the club aim to improve their domestic form and challenge for the Premier League title in 2021-22.

“Of course, as we said before, they are really important for us,” Fernandes told reporters ahead of United’s return leg in Rome on Thursday night.

“The qualities they have, it is difficult to find on the market for a good price. I think everyone knows the team is growing up and with their help too. It’s important for us that we keep our best players and keep improving as a team.”

Solskjaer also provided a brief update on Cavani’s future during his pre-Roma press conference, saying that he is ‘hopeful’ the 34-year-old will extend his stay at Old Trafford.

“We have had some good conversations and even though the decision is still in his court, I’m still hopeful,” said Solskjaer.

“Maybe more so when you see him against Roma and I tell him about doing that in front of the Stretford End. That’s magic and I’m hopeful.”

United squad for Roma

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Amad, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga.

