Why Bruno Fernandes asked Man United to ‘pull’ press conference footage

Fernandes celebrates one year at United on Saturday.

Saturday will be a big day for Bruno Fernandes.

Not only will he and his Manchester United teammates attempt to bounce back from their humbling defeat by Sheffield United at Arsenal, but Fernandes will also celebrate one year at Old Trafford.

Recognising the need to inject fresh ideas into his squad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushed United to flex their financial muscle in order to lure Fernandes away from Sporting halfway through the 2019/20 season.

As a January signing with zero Premier League experience, Fernandes would have been excused for requiring a bedding-in period at United.

The 26-year-old had other ideas, however. In his first half-season, he scored 12 times in 22 games and, within the space of his first few months at Old Trafford, had established himself as one of the Premier League’s most productive playmakers.

Fernandes made a significant impression on Solskjaer, too. According to ESPN, Solskjaer was ‘quietly pleased’ to see his new recruit throw his shirt down in the dressing room after United’s Europa League draw against Club Brugge in February.

Solskjaer saw Bruno Fernandes as a leader.

This season, Fernandes has been the driving force in United’s improved form. While they recently lost top spot to rivals Manchester City, the former Sampdoria man’s goals and assists have served to heighten the expectations of United fans, some of whom are tentatively dreaming of a return to English football’s summit in the near future.

As per ESPN, one of the reasons for United’s push to sign Fernandes was Solskjaer’s desire to add leaders to his dressing room.

And, after failing with an attempt to sign Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, United set their sights on Fernandes.

When it comes to leadership, Fernandes has delivered in spades. Regularly seen pushing his teammates, United’s No.18 once again attracted praise during their defeat by Sheffield United when he sprinted back to dispossess Ethan Ampadu after Anthony Martial had gifted the Blades possession.

While Harry Maguire has earned his status as United’s captain, there is no question that Solskjaer views Fernandes as one of the dressing room leaders.

In October, the Norwegian handed Fernandes the armband for the first time in United’s Champions League group stage opener against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bruno Fernandes press conference.

With Maguire forced to miss the clash at the Parc des Princes due to an injury, Solskjaer announced that Fernandes would deputise for the England international.

“The captain is sitting next to me. Bruno will captain the team tomorrow [Tuesday],” said Solskjaer, prompting a sheepish smile from the player.

As it turned out, Solskjaer had not informed Fernandes prior to them facing the media in Paris.

And, according to ESPN, Fernandes asked United club officials to pull footage of his surprised reaction to Solskjaer’s announcement in case cameras had captured him looking confused.

“Caught by surprise, the midfielder was worried the cameras had filmed him looking confused, and so keen to project the right image, he asked club officials to pull the video before being assured everything was fine,” writes Rob Dawson.

Fernandes certainly impressed in his first stint as United captain, scoring a penalty as the Red Devils pulled off a remarkable 2-1 win against PSG.

While Maguire will lead United out at the Emirates on Saturday, Fernandes will once again be looked upon for inspiration as Solskjaer’s side set out to extinguish the pain of their midweek defeat with a morale-boosting victory over Arsenal.

