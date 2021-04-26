Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ join Spotify founder Daniel Ek in bid to buy the club

This is certainly an interesting development.

Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek and Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira have launched a bid to buy the north London club, according to The Telegraph.

The news comes after Arsenal fans gathered outside the Emirates Stadium to protest against owner Stan Kroenke before Friday’s game with Everton.

The Gunners were one of the 12 founding clubs of the controversial Super League, but withdrew following a furious backlash from fans.

Swedish billionaire Ek tweeted on Friday that he would be keen to ‘throw my hat in the ring’ if the Kroenkes were willing to sell Arsenal.

Ek’s proposed takeover would perhaps be a popular one given the involvement of three of the club’s greatest ever players. Ek is worth £3.4bn according to Forbes.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira were all part of Arsenal’s legendary Invincible team. All three also won the Premier League title in 2002, while Bergkamp and Vieira played in Arsene Wenger’s double-winning team in 1997/98.

Vieira is considered one of Arsenal’s greatest captains while Henry is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 226 in 370 games.

While Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, son of Stan, last week insisted the club was not for sale, Henry told the Telegraph that he is unhappy with the current ownership.

“This club belongs to the fans, I love the club and I will support the club until I die, but I do not recognise my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me,” said the Frenchman.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Daniel Ek, Spotify’s billionaire founder, is working with Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp & Patrick Vieira to launch a potential takeover bid of Arsenal pic.twitter.com/sqqQk4cR1O — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 26, 2021

“They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand. Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.”

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table amid an up-and-down season under Mikel Arteta, although the club still have the chance to win some silverware with the Europa League.

Arsenal play the first leg of their semi-final against Villarreal on Thursday. There remains the prospect of an all-English final with Manchester United also in last-four action against Roma.

