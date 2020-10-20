Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil set to be excluded from Premier League squad

The German’s fall from grace shows no sign of abating.

Mesut Ozil’s chances of re-establishing himself at Arsenal have been dealt a major blow with the German set to be omitted from Mikel Arteta’s Premier League squad, according to the Evening Standard.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Real Madrid for £42.5m in 2013, was earlier this month also left out of Arteta’s 25-man Europa League panel having fallen out of favour under the Spaniard.

Ozil, who reportedly earns £350,000-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, has not played for Arsenal since March and last made one of Arteta’s matchday squads in June.

As per The Athletic, Ozil was also paid an £8m loyalty bonus by the club in the September despite being ostracised from first-team matters.

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is also set to miss out on the Premier League squad – which is to be submitted by Arsenal on Tuesday – having failed to secure a move away from north London over the summer.

Arsenal have 19 non-homegrown players over the age of 21, two more than Uefa and the Premier League’s limit.

“Unfortunately, we had to make that decision.”

Speaking after leaving Ozil – whose contract expires in 2021 – out of his Europa League squad, Arteta admitted that it was not a decision he enjoyed making but insisted it was one he had to make.

“It is a really difficult decision for me to make because to leave players out of the squad at that level, where they know they cannot get involved, is really tough,” said the Arsenal boss.

“I don’t like it at all, but the decision had to be made because we have an excess of foreign players. Unfortunately, we had to make that decision.”

Ozil’s current situation has left Arsene Wenger, the man who brought him to him the Emirates, bemused with the Frenchman branding his banishment as ‘waste’.

“For me, Ozil not playing is a waste because he is top class,” Wenger told The Guardian.

“He went through some difficult periods and I don’t know what has happened between him and Arteta. Özil is professional. I heard he trains well. He has to keep going because he has the quality to help our club win important games.”

