The Uruguayan striker has settled in well at Old Trafford.

While Manchester United fans wait to see the best of Donny van de Beek, fellow summer recruit Edinson Cavani has already become a fan favourite.

The Uruguayan, who joined United on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain last year, has scored seven times in 23 games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, including one in each of his last two league outings against Southampton and Everton.

Solskjaer on Cavani contract.

Of course, Cavani signed a one-year contract at Old Trafford, so the former Napoli star’s future beyond the current season remains a mystery.

Back in December, while Solskjaer stopped short of admitting that United were thinking of extending Cavani’s stay, the Norwegian spoke positively about the South American’s impact.

“At the moment it looks like he has a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else,” said Solskjaer.

“He has made a great impact when he has come here. Let’s focus on improving everyone but he has a few years left in him.”

However, it is possible that Cavani will spend those ‘few years’ elsewhere, with a new report detailing interest from Boca Juniors.

According to ESPN Argentina (via Sport Witness), the Argentine club are keen to land Cavani in 2022.

Riquelme has reportedly spoken to Cavani.

As per the report, Argentine legend Juan Roman Riquelme has already spoken to the United No.7 about a move to Buenos Aires.

Riquelme, a much-admired playmaker known for his spells at Barcelona, Villarreal and Boca, is currently the Argentine club’s president.

Boca reportedly expect United to trigger their option of a one-year extension on Cavani’s contract, tying him down to the Premier League side until 2022, at which point Boca will make their move.

Back in October, Cavani revealed that he had spoken to Riquelme about a possible switch to Boca in the summer, so it is possible that they have maintained contact about a possible link-up.

United not in Upamecano race

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water over the idea of United making a move for Dayot Upamecano.

The highly rated French centre-back has been mentioned as a possible target for the Red Devils, who have leaked goals this season.

Romano, however, claims that United have ‘never been in advanced talks’ with the 22-year-old.

Manchester United have never been in advanced talks to sign Upamecano – always been appreciated but ‘unlikely’. He’s the main target for Bayern Münich prepared to pay the release clause, Chelsea and Liverpool are still in the race. Also PSG interest now cooled down 🔴 #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2021

Romano states that Bayern Munich are the frontrunners for Upamecano, with Chelsea and Liverpool also in the running.

