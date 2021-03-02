Andy Cole has doubts over Man United’s ability to attract top players like Haaland

Share and Enjoy !

“I don’t think the club now can ride on its name alone.”

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has expressed doubt over the club’s ability to attract top players, saying the Red Devils cannot ride ‘on its name alone’.

United signed an accomplished name last summer in Edinson Cavani but failed with their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

United have been linked with Sancho once again, and are also said to be interested in Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

However, Cole – who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League during his seven-year stint at Old Trafford – is unsure whether or not United can fend off Europe’s heavyweights when it comes to landing the transfer market’s hottest properties.

“To get these guys to come, Haaland for instance, you’ve got to entice them with something,” Cole told The Mirror.

“You’ve got to entice them with the possibility of winning silverware or being a year away from it.

“These guys are going to have other options, possibly Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, maybe Barcelona.

‘It’s not like when I signed for United’ – Andy Cole

“If you’re playing and have the option of all these clubs, where would United really figure at this moment in time?

“Even though I love United, I don’t think the club now can ride on its name alone, especially when you’re trying to bring these players in.

“It’s not like when I signed for United. We have to be brutally honest, back then everybody wanted to go there.

“We’re talking 2021 now. Does everyone want to go to United now? I’m not quite sure everyone wants to now.”

Meanwhile, Mark Hughes, another former United striker, believes Solskjaer needs to target a striker in the summer after signing Cavani too late in the Uruguayan’s career.

Cavani, who turned 34 in February, has scored seven goals in 24 appearances this term but has missed the last four games through injury.

“United have got good quality at the top end of the pitch,” Hughes said during an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“Rashford and Greenwood are highly thought of, but maybe they need Cavani five years ago when he was in his pomp.

“They probably got him at the wrong time, but he is still an outstanding centre forward. When I see him playing in this team I think he gives them more focus, and they have confidence of giving the ball to his feet and things happen around him.”

